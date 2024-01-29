Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $187.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

