Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $159.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.
United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
