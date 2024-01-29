Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $404.04 on Monday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.65 and a 200-day moving average of $391.38. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

