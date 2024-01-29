Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.