Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

