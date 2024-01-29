Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

HD stock opened at $355.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.27. The company has a market capitalization of $353.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.