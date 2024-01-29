Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 945.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Copart by 97.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Copart by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

