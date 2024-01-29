Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 15,814 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.37. 161,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,280. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

