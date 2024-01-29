Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $162.05. 81,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

