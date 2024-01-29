Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.05. The stock had a trading volume of 953,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,214. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.74 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,838.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

