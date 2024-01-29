Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $20.07 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,285 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,000. Intuit comprises approximately 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Intuit by 15.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 33.2% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

Intuit stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $646.03. 102,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.71. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $649.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.83.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

