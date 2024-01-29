Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graphene Investments SAS raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 10,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.20. 96,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.14 and a 200 day moving average of $297.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.25 and a 1 year high of $330.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.