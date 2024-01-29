Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,741 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 26,924 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,459 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,389 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,725. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

