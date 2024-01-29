Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.76. 1,122,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,986. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average of $169.81.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,449,753.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

