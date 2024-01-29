Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $19.27 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.27. 188,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

