Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $13.62 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,648 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ING traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

