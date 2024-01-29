Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. 181,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.