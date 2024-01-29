Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 48,798 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,798 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of BorgWarner worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,483,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 329,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

