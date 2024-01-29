Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,557 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $33,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.54. 307,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.