Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 13,389 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. 1,683,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,928,406. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.