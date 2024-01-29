Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2,004.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 23.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,761. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $440.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $410.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

