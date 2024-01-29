Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.63. 204,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

