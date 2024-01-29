Contrasting BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $270.83 million 4.11 -$247.12 million ($1.25) -4.35 REGENXBIO $99.37 million 5.63 -$280.32 million ($5.98) -2.13

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than REGENXBIO. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -74.43% N/A -39.26% REGENXBIO -262.18% -59.54% -35.97%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 3 4 0 2.57

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 150.46%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 165.05%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats REGENXBIO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases; and Galidesivir, to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In addition, it also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II and is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. Further, the company also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

