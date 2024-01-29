Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Highland Peak Capital LLC

Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355,375 shares during the period. Constellium comprises approximately 12.8% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Constellium worth $29,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE CSTM opened at $19.24 on Monday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.74.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
