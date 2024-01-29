Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,717.92

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3,717.92 and last traded at C$3,717.91, with a volume of 2288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3,694.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,550.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3,351.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,995.80. The company has a market cap of C$79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 105.0680253 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

