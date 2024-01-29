Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,717.92

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3,717.92 and last traded at C$3,717.91, with a volume of 2288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3,694.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,550.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3,351.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,995.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 105.0680253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.