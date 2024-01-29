Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.46.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

