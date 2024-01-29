Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($7.88) price objective on the stock.

Conduit Stock Down 0.6 %

CRE stock opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £767.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,317.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.46. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 518 ($6.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

