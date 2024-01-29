Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($7.88) price objective on the stock.
Conduit Stock Down 0.6 %
CRE stock opened at GBX 464.50 ($5.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £767.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,317.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.46. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 518 ($6.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About Conduit
