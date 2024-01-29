Compound Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.47 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $54.84 or 0.00126931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $442.58 million and $29.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,720 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,690.99168956 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.38274329 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $35,774,162.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.