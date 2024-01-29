Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Commvault Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $81.27.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT
Commvault Systems Company Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commvault Systems
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.