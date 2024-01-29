Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $81.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $729,164.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,578.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

