Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,863 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.12 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

