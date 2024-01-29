Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.72. 2,528,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

