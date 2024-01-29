Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Down 3.2%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. 74,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 219,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Cohu Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after acquiring an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after buying an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

