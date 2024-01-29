Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 3.2%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. 74,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 219,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Cohu Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

