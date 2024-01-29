Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Acquired by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

