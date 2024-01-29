CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CNA Financial comprises 0.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 66,795 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after buying an additional 233,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

