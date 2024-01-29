Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Analytics Price Performance
CWAN opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.73, a PEG ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.51.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
