Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 4,340,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $75,141,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 4,340,955 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $75,141,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,797,043 shares of company stock worth $274,058,390. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.73, a PEG ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.51.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.