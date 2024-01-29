Clear Investment Research LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.90. The company had a trading volume of 284,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $318.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.