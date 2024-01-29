Clear Investment Research LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

