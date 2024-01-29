Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.03 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

