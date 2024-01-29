CIBC Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$17.50

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

CI Financial stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.22. 102,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5086957 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

