Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.0 billion. Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.150 EPS.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

