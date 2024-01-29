Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $87,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $241.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $244.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

