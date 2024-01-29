Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,326.25 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,352.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,267.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,051.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

