Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,994 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.77. 2,035,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,538. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $312.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

