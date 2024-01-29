Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.95. 314,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,432,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

