Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTNT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 29th

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 29th. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTNT opened at $1.10 on Monday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

