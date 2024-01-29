Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.11 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

