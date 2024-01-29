Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $162.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $159.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,349. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

