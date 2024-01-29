Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.90.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
